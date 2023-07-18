Sheela Foam to buy Kurlon for Rs 2,150 crore

New Delhi, July 17
Sheela Foam Ltd, the maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, on Monday said it will acquire a 94.66% stake in Kurlon Enterprises Ltd (KEL) for Rs 2,150 crore.
Deal dynamics
- It will acquire 94.66% stake of Kurlon Enterprises at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore
The company also said it will acquire a 35% stake in online furniture firm House of Kieraya Pvt Ltd for Rs 300 crore. KEL deals in the manufacture and marketing of mattresses, cushions and pillows.
