 Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded : The Tribune India

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

A locked door to a Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) location on Sand Hill Road is seen in Menlo Park, California, U.S. March 10, 2023. Reuters



March 11

Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

California banking regulators closed the bank, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of its assets.

The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on March 13 and all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, the FDIC said.

But 89% of the bank's $175 billion in deposits were uninsured as the end of 2022, according to the FDIC, and their fate remains to be determined.

Companies such as video game maker Roblox Corp and streaming device maker Roku Inc said they had hundreds of millions of deposits at the bank. Roku said its deposits with SVB were largely uninsured, sending its shares down 10% in extended trading.

Technology workers whose paychecks relied on the bank were also worried about getting their wages on Friday. An SVB branch in San Francisco showed a note taped to the door telling clients to call a toll-free telephone number.

The FDIC said it would seek to sell SVB's assets and that future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.

At times in the past, the FDIC has moved quickly, even striking deals to sell major banks over the weekend.

SVB did not respond to calls for comment.

The collapse sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital.

The bank's customers were met with locked doors on Friday. A client dashboard was down, a UK-based client of the bank told Reuters.

Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital, was on a line outside of SVB Santa Clara headquarters, hoping to get answers. Nelson said he was worried about the company's ability to pay employees and cover expenses.

"Access to the cash is the biggest problem for the majority of the companies here. If you’re a startup, cash is king. The cash and the workflow, to be able to have the runway is critical."

The problems at SVB, which quickly escalated after the bank said on Wednesday it would raise money, underscore how a campaign by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by ending the era of cheap money is exposing vulnerabilities in the market. The worries walloped the banking sector.

US banks have lost over $100 billion in stock market value over the past two days, with European banks losing around another $50 billion in value, according to a Reuters calculation. Regional banks sold off on Friday.

US lenders First Republic Bank and Western Alliance said on Friday their liquidity and deposits remained strong, aiming to calm investors as their shares fell.

Others such as Germany's Commerzbank issued unusual statements to reassure investors.

Some analysts forecast more pain for the sector as the episode spread concern about hidden risks in the banking sector and its vulnerability to the rising cost of money.

"There could be a bloodbath next week as banks are in trouble, the short sellers are out there and they are going to attack every single bank, especially the smaller ones," said Christopher Whalen, chairman of Whalen Global Advisors.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with banking regulators on Friday expressed "full confidence" in their abilities to respond to the situation, Treasury said.

The White House on Friday said it had faith and confidence in U.S. financial regulators, when asked about the failure of SVB. Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the Council of Economic Advisers, said the U.S. banking system was fundamentally stronger than it was during the 2008 financial crisis.

"The first bank failure since 2020 is a wake-up call," said Matthew Goldberg, an analyst at Bankrate.

The genesis of SVB's collapse lies in a rising interest rate environment. As higher interest rates caused the market for initial public offerings to shut down for many startups and made private fundraising more costly, some SVB clients started pulling money out.

To fund the redemptions, SVB sold on Wednesday a $21 billion bond portfolio consisting mostly of U.S. Treasuries, and said it would sell $2.25 billion in common equity and preferred convertible stock to fill its funding hole.

Its stock collapsed and depositors started to panic. SVB scrambled this week to reassure its venture capital clients their money was safe. By Friday, the collapsing stock price had made its capital raise untenable and sources said the bank tried to look at other options, including a sale, until regulators stepped in and shut the bank down.

After the FDIC announcement, employees received an email from the company saying they would be contacted by officials about employment and compensation, according to a source who declined be identified. As of Friday evening, there had not been any further communication from the company or the FDIC, the source said.

The last FDIC-insured institution to close was Almena State Bank in Kansas, on October 23, 2020.

Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

4
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

5
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

6
Jalandhar

Woman raped for 2 yrs; husband, his 4 friends booked in Phagwara

7
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

8
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

9
Punjab QUESTION HOUR

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

10
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents ~1.96 lakh crore Budget

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget

No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant