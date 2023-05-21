 Six entities under lens for suspicious trading in Adani shares prior to release of Hindenburg report: SC panel : The Tribune India

Six entities under lens for suspicious trading in Adani shares prior to release of Hindenburg report: SC panel

The report did not name any of the six

Six entities under lens for suspicious trading in Adani shares prior to release of Hindenburg report: SC panel

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Six entities including four foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are under lens for suspicious trading in Adani group shares prior to the release of the damning Hindenburg report, the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee has said.

There was a build-up of short positions in the Adani scips prior to the January 24 release of the Hindenburg report, and substantial profits were booked thereafter as stocks crashed, the 178-page report said.

A “short” position is generally the sale of a stock one does not own.

Investors who sell short believe the price of the stock will decrease in value. If the price drops, they can buy the stock at the lower price and make a profit.

Hindenburg’s report claimed that the Adani empire was the “biggest con in corporate history” engaged in a “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme”.

Shares of Adani Group, which denied all allegations, likening the US investment firm’s report to an attack on India, fell after the Hindenburg report was published on January 24.

As the report stirred a political row and petitions were filed for a probe into the empire helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, the Supreme Court on March 2, constituted the expert committee to investigate if there was any failure to disclose transactions with related parties and if stock prices were manipulated.

The expert committee headed by former SC judge AM Sapre found no regulatory failure during the sharp rise in prices of Adani group companies between March 2000 and December 2022 and their dramatic meltdown after January 24.

“While there was no adverse observation with respect to Adani scips in the cash segment, suspicious trading has been observed on the part of six entities. These are four FPIs, one body corporate and one individual,” the report said.

The report did not name any of the six.

“The trading pattern here is suspicious because of the build-up of short positions by these entities in the Adani scrips prior to the Hindenburg report, and substantial profits earned by them by squaring off their short positions after publication of the Hindenburg report on January 24, 2023,” the expert committee said.

A detailed investigation is being carried out in respect of the trading of the six entities.

“These being matters under investigation, and the factual findings at this stage being prima facie in nature, the Committee is not delving into the details and names of these persons, or commenting upon the quality of the prima facie evidence.

“The committee wishes to ensure that the position of the respective parties, including SEBI, is not compromised either way when investigations are pending,” the report said.

Financial crime-fighting agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) “found intelligence about potentially violative and concerted selling by specific parties just ahead of the publication of the Hindenburg report, and this may lead to credible charges of concerted destabilisation of the Indian markets, and Sebi ought to be probing such actions under securities laws,” it said citing a response from ED.

The report said an analysis in trading of apples-to-port group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) shares in four patches between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022, a month before publication of the Hindenburg report and meltdown of Adani shares, showed the state-owned LIC was the biggest loser as it sold offs 50 lakh shares of the company when prices hovered around Rs 300 and bought 4.8 crore shares when the prices ranged between Rs 1,031 and Rs 3,859.

After a detailed scrutiny of the movement of prices of Adani shares and their sale and purchase by different entities, the committee found no evidence of price manipulation of stocks by firms linked to the Adani group.

Trading in AEL shares was analysed in four periods - March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 (Patch-1), September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 (Patch-2), October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (Patch-3) and April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022 (Patch-4).

Stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) informed the committee that “while the price of AEL shares rose significantly, there was no evident pattern of manipulative contribution of price rise which could be attributed to any single entity or group of concentrated entities.”

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

3
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

4
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

6
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

7
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

8
Nation

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives 'in-principle' nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

9
Trending

Mumbai cops disguise as ‘Baaratis’ to nab miscreant accused of committing Rs 50 lakh robbery

10
Nation

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old R...

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Majithia reconstituted

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

MS Chhina, IPS, IGP Patiala to head the SIT


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22