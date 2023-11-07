Software major SAP bullish on AI in India

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, November 6

German software major SAP is betting big on generative artificial intelligence (AI) in India. The company announced a comprehensive series of generative AI capabilities and advancements to turn every developer into a GenAI developer at TechEd 2023, its flagship event held in Bengaluru recently.

"Today's dynamic technology and business landscape means every developer needs to be an AI developer. The innovations we're launching at SAP TechEd, from AI-infused pro-code tools to a one-stop shop to create generative AI extensions and applications on SAP Business Technology Platform, supporting the developers at the heart of the AI revolution and providing them with resources they need to transform the way businesses run," said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

This is driven by a strong demand for AI-led digital transformation across clients in the country, 80% of whom belong to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The SAP Build Code solutions offers AI-powered productivity tools for developers and are optimised for Java and JavaScript development while the second offering, SAP HANA Cloud vector engine will support the creation of better generative AI solutions.

What is generative AI…

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence technology that can produce various types of content, including text, imagery, audio and data. Its user interface creates high-quality text, graphics and videos in seconds.

