Sonata Software Secures a $73 Million AI-led Digital Modernization Deal with a Leading US TMT Company

PRNewswire

East Brunswick (New Jersey) [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a global leader in Modernization Engineering, today announced a landmark $73 million, five-year transformational engagement with a major US-based company in the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector.

* This strategic five-year engagement will drive innovation, global scale, and operational excellence through AI-powered Modernization Engineering.

Advertisement

This multi-year partnership marks a pivotal step in the client's digital strategy to enhance global scalability, accelerate innovation, and optimize IT operations through a strategic, AI-first outsourcing model. Sonata was chosen as the partner because of its deep engineering expertise, nimble delivery model, and proven track record in driving AI-powered business transformation.

Under this engagement, Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India. The program will cover critical areas, including platform engineering, cloud transformation (Amazon Cloud), enterprise systems (Salesforce, Workday), cybersecurity, data services, and modern application development--all built on a foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices.

Advertisement

"This is the second-largest deal in Sonata's history--and a proud milestone for Team Sonata," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software. "It reflects our unique positioning as a right-sized partner for enterprises seeking deep modernization capabilities and AI-first transformation. We are excited to help our client unlock new speed, agility, and digital resilience levels."

Sonata's approach will empower the client to realize enhanced operational efficiency, faster innovation cycles, and the agility to scale across geographies--solidifying its leadership in a highly dynamic industry landscape.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading Modernization company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/4362526/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)