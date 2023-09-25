S&P retains India's FY24 growth forecast at 6 pc on slowing world economy, rising risk of subnormal monsoons

New Delhi, September 25
S&P Global Ratings on Monday retained India's growth forecast for current fiscal at 6 per cent citing slowing world economy, rising risk of subnormal monsoons and delayed effect of rate hike.
The US-based agency sees the recent spike in vegetable price inflation as being temporary, but revised up the full fiscal retail inflation forecast to 5.5 per cent, from 5 per cent earlier, on higher global oil prices.
"Growth this year will be weaker than in 2022, but our outlook remains broadly favourable. Notwithstanding the strong expansion in India in the June quarter, we maintain our forecast for fiscal 2024 (ending March 2024), given the slowing world economy, the delayed effect of rate hikes, and the rising risk of subnormal monsoons," S&P said in its Economic Outlook for Asia Pacific Q4 2023 report.
Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 fiscal year which ended March 2023.
While retaining its growth forecast for the current fiscal at 6 per cent, S&P also maintained that India's economy will grow 6.9 per cent in both 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscal years.
S&P said India's consumption growth as well as capital expenditure remained "strong" in the June quarter.
