S&P to watch government policies for next 2 years

New Delhi, May 31
S&P Global Ratings on Friday said it will watch the fiscal numbers for the next 1-2 years, besides pro-growth policies of the new government, before deciding on India’s sovereign rating upgrade.
“Within the next 2 years we will be closely observing whether the government’s depiction of fiscal consolidation path will carry on... We will be observing... to see how this fiscal numbers will come to pass,” S&P Global Ratings Analyst YeeFarn Phua said.
