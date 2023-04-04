SpiceJet hives off cargo & logistics biz into new entity

PTI

Mumbai, April 3

SpiceJet Ltd on Monday said it has hived off its cargo and logistics business SpiceXpress into a separate entity — SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd, from April 1.

The move results in a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore for SpiceJet, substantially reducing its negative net worth, the company said.

It also paves the way for SpiceXpress to raise funds independently, SpiceJet said.