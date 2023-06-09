SpiceJet to induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, including five 737 Max, into its fleet

New Delhi, June 9
To cater to the increased passenger demand, SpiceJet will induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet. The airline has signed a lease agreement for the ten planes which will start joining the fleet from September 2023. The ten B737s include five 737 Max aircraft.
In the intervening period, SpiceJet is working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft which are expected to return back to service soon.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “There has been a significant surge in passenger demand and we are hopeful that this trend of increased demand will continue in the latter part of the year as well. Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market. We will be inducting ten B737 aircraft between September-October 2023. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...
4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt
There have been signs of differences between the party and i...
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...
Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur
A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Binda...
Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, says NCP as party leaders meet Mumbai police chief
A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar's daughter and Lok ...