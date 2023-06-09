SpiceJet to induct 10 Boeing 737 aircraft, including five 737 Max, into its fleet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

To cater to the increased passenger demand, SpiceJet will induct ten Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet. The airline has signed a lease agreement for the ten planes which will start joining the fleet from September 2023. The ten B737s include five 737 Max aircraft.

In the intervening period, SpiceJet is working on restoring and reviving its grounded aircraft which are expected to return back to service soon.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “There has been a significant surge in passenger demand and we are hopeful that this trend of increased demand will continue in the latter part of the year as well. Accordingly, SpiceJet has been planning capacity addition to cater to the growing needs of the Indian aviation market. We will be inducting ten B737 aircraft between September-October 2023. The induction of these planes, which coincides with the peak travel season in India, will help us launch new routes and strengthen our presence on existing ones.”