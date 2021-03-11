SpiceJet's market share dips marginally in July: DGCA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

Traffic data submitted by scheduled domestic airlines to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the month of July showed budget carrier SpiceJet registering a marginal dip in its market share with regard to passengers.

According to statistics, 7.76 lakh persons flew by SpiceJet in July. Its market share for the month was 8%. In the previous month (June), 10 lakh people had flown by SpiceJet while its market share was 9.5%.

The July figures represent the worst performance by the carrier since January 2022. During the first two quarters of the year (Jan-March and April-June), it had maintained a market share of over 9% with its best performance registered during February when it ferried 8.2 lakh passengers, registering a market share of 10.6%.

The DGCA had on July 27 ordered SpiceJet to operate only 50% of its flights for the next eight weeks in view of safety concerns. The full impact of this ban, however, will become clear when the August figures are published by the DGCA in September.

IndiGo maintained its dominant position in July by flying 57.11 lakh passengers during the month, representing a market share of 56.8%. Vistara and Air India, both owned by the Tatas, occupied the second and third position, respectively, during the month having transported 10.13 lakh passengers (10.4%) and 8.14 lakh passengers (8.4%). In the passenger load factor (PLF) criterion, SpiceJet managed to retain its advantage having recorded a PLF of 84.7, the best among all airlines.

According to the figures released by DGCA today, 97.05 lakh passengers flew during July. This is lesser than the previous month (June 2022) when 1.05 crore passengers availed the domestic air services.

