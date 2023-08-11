Startups: MPs’panel for making ESOPs non-taxable till sold

New Delhi, August 10
A parliamentary panel has recommended to the government to amend the Income Tax Act to ensure that ESOPs (Employee Stock Option Plan) are taxed only at the time of sale of shares and not on notional gains to allow startups to hire ‘low-cost’ employees.
In its 182nd report, the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, chaired by Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said, “It is recommended that necessary amendments to the Income Tax Act may be considered so that ESOPs are taxed only at the time of sale of shares and not on notional gains. The Committee in the report observed that ESOPs play “a significant role in the startup community”, as they use “this instrument to attract employees on low salaries and to conserve cash for investing in the business”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...