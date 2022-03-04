Steel prices jump up to Rs 5,000 per tonne as supply chain hit amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Expert says prices of houses, vehicles and consumer goods bound to be impacted by the rise in steel prices

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

Domestic steel makers have hiked the prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) and TMT bars by up to Rs 5,000 per tonne as supply chain is being impacted amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to industry sources, the prices have been increased in the past few days and are expected to go up further in the coming weeks with the crisis deepening between the two countries.

After the price revision, a tonne of HRC will cost around Rs 66,000, while the buyers will get TMT bars for about Rs 65,000 per tonne, the sources said on Friday.

“The war is impacting the supply chain at the international level leading to an increase in input cost. Coking coal is trading at USD 500 per tonne,” an industry executive said, adding that it is a rise of about 20 per cent compared to the rates a few weeks ago.

India meets 85 per cent of its coking coal, a key steel making raw material, requirement from imports. While Australia remains the main buying destination, part of requirement is met from countries like South Africa, Canada and the US.

When asked about the impact of the conflict on domestic sectors including steel, Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran said, “Both Russia and Ukraine are manufacturers and exporters of steel in addition to being suppliers of raw materials including coking coal and natural gas. The unfolding Russia-Ukraine crisis will impact supply-demand dynamics, input costs and the overall global economy.” Narendran, who is also a member of the global industry body the World Steel Association, further said, “We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and have contingency plans in place to ensure our customers and stakeholders remain unaffected.”           

AMNS India Chief Marketing Officer Ranjan Dhar, “The current Russia-Ukraine issue has put the supply chain out of whack and all the commodity prices are shooting up. As a result, the cost structure of steel producers globally is going through a major change. We are monitoring the situation and expect the clarity to emerge soon.”                 

HRC and TMT bars used in consumer-friendly industries such as auto, appliances and construction, and real estate, among others.

The prices of the houses, vehicles and consumer goods are bound to be impacted by the rise in steel prices as steel is a raw material for these sectors, an expert said.

While JSW Steel declined to comment, an e-mail query sent to JSPL, SAIL and RINL remained unanswered.

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

