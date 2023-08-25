Stock markets fall in early trade tracking weak global equities

Mumbai, August 25
Equity benchmark indices fell in early trade on Friday amid a weak trend in global markets.
The BSE Sensex fell 452.68 points to 64,799.66. The NSE Nifty declined 125.95 points to 19,260.75.
From the Sensex pack, Jio Financial Services Ltd fell 4.98 per cent to touch the lower circuit limit of Rs 205.15, falling for the fifth day running. IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and ITC were among the other laggards.
Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.20 per cent to USD 83.53 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,524.87 crore, according to exchange data.
