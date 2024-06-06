Stock markets rebound from poll jitters, jump 3%

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, June 5
Rebounding from their worst single-day slide in four years, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty soared over 3 per cent each on heavy value buying by investors after NDA partners started talks on government formation.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 2,303.19 points to end the day at 74,382.24 due to renewed interest in banking, auto and oil shares. In tandem with Sensex, the 50-company Nifty rose 735.85 points or 3.36 per cent to 22,620.35 with most of its companies posting gains as was the case with Sensex.
Shares of nine of the 10 listed Adani Group companies also ended with gains.
There was an increasing demand from Opposition leaders for a probe into incorrect exit polls and Tuesday’s stock market crash.
