Stocks skid for 2nd day as hawkish Fed weighs

New Delhi: Equity benchmarks buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Thursday as traders reduced their exposure to riskier assets after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting indicated more rate hikes this year. Continuous foreign fund outflows added to the selling pressure, market participants said. pti
MUMBAI
Kochhars’ demand for home food, bed rejected
A special court here on Thursday rejected Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot’s plea which claimed that his arrest by the CBI in the alleged loan fraud involving former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar was illegal. The CBI court also rejected applications of Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar for home food, beds, mattresses and chairs. PTI
MUMBAI
Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% in Dec
Domestic air passenger traffic grew 15% year-on-year to around 129 lakh in December 2022 but remained 1% lower than the pre-pandemic level (December 2019), rating agency Icra said on Thursday. Icra has also maintained a ‘Negative’ outlook on the Indian aviation industry. PTI
NEW DELHI
Ramamurthy takes charge as MD and CEO of BSE
Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as managing director and chief executive officer of leading stock exchange BSE. In a regulatory filing last year, BSE said that markets regulator SEBI has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as its MD & CEO.
