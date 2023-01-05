 Stocks skid for 2nd day as hawkish Fed weighs; Bajaj Finance tanks 7.21 per cent : The Tribune India

Stocks skid for 2nd day as hawkish Fed weighs; Bajaj Finance tanks 7.21 per cent

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Titan, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra among top losers

Stocks skid for 2nd day as hawkish Fed weighs; Bajaj Finance tanks 7.21 per cent

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, January 5

Equity benchmarks buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Thursday as traders reduced their exposure to riskier assets after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting indicated more rate hikes this year.

Continuous foreign fund outflows added to the selling pressure, market participants said.

Paring initial gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 304.18 points or 0.50 per cent to close at 60,353.27.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,992.15.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser among Sensex constituents, plunging 7.21 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Titan, Axis Bank, and Tech Mahindra.

In contrast, ITC, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were among the gainers, climbing as much as 1.91 per cent.

The market breadth was negative, with 18 declines compared to 12 advances.

“Globally, investors are digesting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes with stock markets trading lower revealing that the Fed officials are determined to tame inflation by maintaining its aggressive stance. Financials led the losses in the domestic market, following dismal business numbers from NBFC leader.

“Oil prices recovered after falling sharply on fears of a worldwide recession, as investors remain optimistic about long-term demand,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.33 per cent and smallcap index inched up 0.01 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, financial services declined 1 per cent, bankex dipped 0.78 per cent, teck (0.61 per cent), IT (0.61 per cent) and telecommunication (0.20 per cent).

Oil & Gas rallied 1.60 per cent, FMCG climbed 1.36 per cent, energy jumped 1.28 per cent, auto 1.12 per cent and metal 1.03 per cent.

“Markets have been drifting lower amid mixed signals from the global front however the pace of decline is gradual, thanks to rotational buying in select index majors from across sectors... Amid all, we recommend continuing with stock-specific approach while keeping a check on the position size,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed that officials remained determined to keep rates high in 2023 and wanted more evidence of cooling inflation before easing its tight monetary policy.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green on optimism over China restricting its anti-COVID measures.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Markets in the US had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.04 per cent to USD 79.43 per barrel.

The rupee gained 32 paise to close at 82.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,620.89 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units'

2
Haryana

Olympian Sandeep Singh steps down as Haryana Sports Minister after being booked for sexually harassing junior athletics coach

3
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

4
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

5
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

6
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

9
Business

Thousands without jobs as recession hits Surat's synthetic textile industry

10
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

Don't Miss

View All
Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Top News

‘Unprofessional’: DGCA slams AI’s handling of ‘urination’ incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...

Another mid-air ‘peeing’ incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman’s blanket

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket

The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...

No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC

No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC

Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...


Cities

View All

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Man killed, son injured in firing at Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: 5-kg heroin seized, one arrested

Tarn Taran: Three gang members held for extortion bid

Amritsar: Farmers demand action against Zira liquor manufacturing unit

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Civil Hospitals' 1st chemist shop gets functional in Sector 22

Fresh setback for GMSH-16 chemist; Chandigarh to get passage vacated today

Toy gun used in Chandigarh carjacking; two held

2 insurance firm officials land in CBI net for graft in Chandigarh

2 more people involved in Delhi woman dragging case: Police

Police looking for 2 men suspected of shielding accused in Delhi woman dragging case

Man 'masturbates' next to girl on DTC bus in Rohini; starts crying after getting caught

Anjali's family: No mention of alcohol in postmortem report, eyewitness lying

Delhi temperature plunges to 4.4°C

ASI’s car hits another, leads to pile-up

Amazon told to pay ~5K for sending wrong laptop

Amazon told to pay Rs 5K for sending wrong laptop

Balbir Singh Seechewal adopts Dalla village

Hoshiarpur man killed in Canada, daughter injured

Campaign for third dose of polio vaccine begins

Polio vaccination drive kicks off

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana Civil hospital ransacked by family members of deceased youth

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana civil hospital ransacked by family of deceased youth

Work to clean Sidhwan Canal launched

Cold wave, dense fog to continue in Ludhiana

Ludhiana dist most fatal with maximum road accident deaths in Punjab

Man gunned down in Ludhiana village

Despite odds, sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding

Despite odds, Patiala sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding in Thailand

US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Tribune impact: Patiala's Government Ayurvedic College to admit students

Patiala Civic body razes illegal construction at Ablowal

Industry-institute meet at TIET in Patiala