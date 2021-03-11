STPI working on modalities to promote software products

Tribune News Service

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is working on modalities to promote software products in the country. Through various initiatives, it is planning to replicate the success the country achieved in software services. Currently, India is among the top nations in providing software services.

“We will focus on software products to capitalise on dynamic global trends in technology adoption. We have achieved success in software services, now we plan to replicate the same in software products. We plan to create similar ecosystem for software products,” said Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, while talking to The Tribune recently.

“Akin to software services, we want to promote software products industry and become a world leader in it,” he said.

A software company develops a single product or a product suite and runs the business by selling it to clients, whereas a software services company may or may not have a product. Their focus is on providing software development or any service related with software products such as testing and UI/UX design etc.

On future initiatives, he said the STPI was chalking out strategies to bring IT/ITeS industry to tier-II and tier-III cities. “Our focus is on Centre for Entrepreneurship. We plan to develop at least 25 such centres across the country. Currently, we have 20 such centres in various domains.”

Kumar said the Centre would soon come out with New Data Centre Policy to boost data centres in the country. “We are aiming at becoming one of the major hubs of data centres in Asia,” he said.