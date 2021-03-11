Strong demand pushes automakers’ sales

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported robust dispatches to dealers in May on the back of strong demand for passenger vehicles across regions, even as the global semiconductor shortage continued to impact production.

M&M, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars and Skoda also witnessed strong demand for their models last month.

Tata Motors races ahead of Hyundai Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic sales stood at 1,34,222 units in May

Taking the second spot, Tata Motors reported passenger vehicle wholesales of 43,341 units

Hyundai Motor India said its domestic wholesales stood at 42,293 units in May

The month of May also witnessed Tata Motors race ahead of Hyundai in terms of domestic wholesales.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic sales stood at 1,34,222 units in May.

Taking the second spot in terms of domestic dispatches, Tata Motors reported passenger vehicle wholesales of 43,341 units.

Hyundai Motor India said its domestic wholesales stood at 42,293 units in May 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 26,904 units last month.

Kia India reported sales of 18,718 units in May. It had dispatched 11,050 units to dealers amid the second wave of Covid in May 2021.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said its wholesales stood at 10,216 units in May.

Honda Cars India said its domestic sales last month stood at 8,188 units.