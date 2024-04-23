Subhash Chandra to face insolvency

PTI

New Delhi: The NCLT has ordered insolvency proceedings against media baron Subhash Chandra on a plea by Indiabulls Housing Finance. Zee Entertainment chairman emeritus Chandra was a guarantor for a loan given to Essel group firm Vivek Infracon. PTI

Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18,000 crore in FPO

New Delhi: Debt-saddled Vodafone Idea has raised Rs 18,000 crore in India’s largest ever follow-on offering (FPO) as the issue got subscribed nearly seven times after institutional investors poured in money, stock exchange data showed.