Sun Pharma’s Gujarat facility under USFDA import alert

New Delhi, December 8
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said its Halol facility in Gujarat has been listed under import alert by the USFDA.
The development follows an inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from April 26 to May 9, 2022.
Import alert implies that all future shipments of products manufactured at this facility are subject to refusal of admission to the US market until it becomes compliant with current good manufacturing practice standards, it added.
