Supreme Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s review plea

New Delhi, May 19
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s petition seeking review of its 2021 verdict setting aside a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, however, ordered deletion of certain remarks made against Mistry in the March 26, 2021, verdict.
The top court had on February 15 decided to hear in open court a petition filed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group seeking review of the verdict.
