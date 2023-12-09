Supreme Court dismisses Kochhar’s plea for ICICI retirement benefits

New Delhi, December 8
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s plea seeking retirement benefits from the bank.
A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said, “Not a case for interference. We are not inclined to interfere with the high court order. The special leave petition is dismissed.” At the outset, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Kochhar said the high court had dismissed the petition without any discussion or finding.
