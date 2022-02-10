Supreme Court issues notice to Future Group on Amazon plea

New Delhi, February 9
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Future Group on Amazon’s petition challenging a Delhi High Court order staying the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) arbitration proceedings in the Amazon-Future case.
"Issue notice and list it next week," a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted on behalf of Future Group that the matter be listed after two weeks. The Bench posted the matter for hearing on February 23.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court on January 5 had stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration which is going on before a three-member arbitral tribunal over the latter's Rs 24,500-crore deal with Reliance Retail.
