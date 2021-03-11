Supreme Court stays National Green Tribunal order imposing penalty on Coke's bottler

New Delhi, May 24
The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that imposed an environmental compensation of over Rs 15 crore on Moon Beverages, a key bottler in north India for beverage giant Coca-Cola.
A Bench also issued a notice to a Ghaziabad resident, on whose plea the NGT had passed the order. Moon Beverages Ltd, located at Greater Noida, approached the SC after the NGT had imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 1.85 crore on the company and Rs 13.24 crore on its Sahibabad unit, along with Rs 9.71 crore on Varun Beverages Ltd’s Greater Noida unit.
