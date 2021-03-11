The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Swaraj Division of M&M to train over 400 youth

Swaraj Divison, a part of the Mahindra (M&M) Group, has announced their partnership with Punjab Skill Development Mission to train and upskill over 400 local youth under their flagship project ‘Hunar’ till February 2023.

Allen students shine in JEE Main 2022 result

Students of Allen Career Institute, Chandigarh, have excelled in JEE main 2022. Saarth Singla secured AIR 41 to become Chandigarh topper. Vaasu Singla secured AIR 46 while Somya Bansal secured AIR 73 and Soumil Bansal got AIR 90.

Venu Prasad launches ‘Green PSTCL’ campaign

A Venu Prasad, CMD, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Ltd., recently launched ‘Green PSTCL’ campaign by planting a sapling at 220 KV substation in Mohali. He said 5,000 saplings would be planted under the campaign.

Puri unveils commemorative stamps of IndianOil

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri recently unveiled commemorative publications and stamps of IndianOil refineries on the diamond jubilee celebrations of its Guwahati and Bongaigaon refineries.

NHPC conducts special Covid vaccination camp

NHPC recently organised a free Covid vaccination camp at its corporate office in Faridabad. As many as 401 people were vaccinated.

Dr Jaswal holds awareness programme on healthy heart

Dr RK Jaswal, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently organised a public awareness programme on ways to prevent heart attacks for those who have undergone percutaneous coronary angiography (PTCA)/stenting.

IndianOil, NTCA in pact

IndianOil has signed an MoU with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for transcontinental relocation of ‘Cheetah’ in its historical range in India.

Max Hospital introduces Da Vinci Xi surgical robot

Max Hospital, Mohali, has launched Da Vinci Xi surgical robot. Dr Vivek Bindal and Dr Anupam Goel, consultants, said the robot enables doctors to perform surgeries with high precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.

Plaksha varsity’s convocation

Plaksha University, Mohali, recently held a convocation ceremony for the third cohort of the Plaksha Technology Leaders Programme. As many as 48 students were awarded diplomas.

Workshop on enhancing skills

Orient BlackSwan Pvt Ltd. recently held a workshop on ‘Enhancing Skills for Career Advancement through Continuous Professional Development’.

Two Nokia phones unveiled

HMD Global has launched Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 110 (2022). Both phones offer sleek design and long-lasting battery, with a focus on seamless entertainment and come with 1-year replacement guarantee.

HDFC Bank Parivartan, IISc Bangalore in pact

HDFC Bank Parivartan has signed a MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. It has pledged Rs 107.76 crore to support three wings of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital, IISc Bangalore.

Kamdhenu to expand business in Punjab

Kamdhenu Ltd will expand its business in Punjab. The company is planning to increase production capacity of its products from 84,000 MT to 1,14,000 MT by the end of current fiscal.

ExxonMobil, THINK Gas in pact for CNG lubricants

ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with THINK Gas Distribution Pvt Ltd. to market its range of CNG lubricants for passenger and commercial vehicles.

P&SB revises FCNR rates

Punjab & Sind Bank has revised its FCNR (B) interest rates for 1 to less than 2 year tenor on USD from (1.53% to 3%), GBP ( from 1.89% to 2.39%), CAD (from 1.77% to 2.06%) and AUD (from 0.95% to 1.60%) with effect from August 1. 

