Swiggy eyes $800m IPO

Bengaluru, February 22
Food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Swiggy has begun adding independent directors to the Board, and plans to position itself as a logistics company and not just a food delivery firm, according to the report. The company did not respond to a request for comment. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...