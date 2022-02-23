Swiggy eyes $800m IPO

PTI

Bengaluru, February 22

Food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Swiggy has begun adding independent directors to the Board, and plans to position itself as a logistics company and not just a food delivery firm, according to the report. The company did not respond to a request for comment. —