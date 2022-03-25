Hisashi Takeuchi appointed new MD/CEO of Maruti Suzuki

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

In a change of leadership at the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Hisashi Takeuchi has been named as the MD and CEO for three years with effect from April 1.

The MSIL Board also approved the appointment of the previous MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa as a whole-time director designated as Executive Vice-Chairman for six months from April 1.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the MSIL Board has fixed April 1 as the cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the members to cast their votes through remote e-voting facility. Takeuchi, a graduate from Yokohama National University, Japan, had joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986.

“India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian and international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead,” said the outgoing MD and CEO. Ayukawa has had the longest stint as MD/CEO at Maruti Suzuki beginning from April 2013.

