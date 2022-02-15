Talks on with RBI on crypto, says FM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said discussions on the legality of cryptocurrencies and the planned launch of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) have been going on with the RBI and a decision will be taken after due deliberations.

Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, had announced that the RBI will issue a CBDC by the end of March this year. —