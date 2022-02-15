Talks on with RBI on crypto, says FM

New Delhi, February 14
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said discussions on the legality of cryptocurrencies and the planned launch of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) have been going on with the RBI and a decision will be taken after due deliberations.
Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, had announced that the RBI will issue a CBDC by the end of March this year. —
