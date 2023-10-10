Tanishq festive campaign

Mia by Tanishq has unveiled its latest festive campaign - 'For the Star in You', featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh, who embodies the essence of the brand and has been roped in as the face of the campaign.
Powergrid’s CSR initiative
Powergrid, Northern Region-I, Faridabad, has signed an MoU with District Commissioner, Jhajjar, to provide funds for procuring two advanced life support ambulances for use of District Hospital, Jhajjar.
Reliance Jewels’ collection
Reliance Jewels has unveiled Swarn Banga collection inspired by Bengal’s poetic beauty and artistic heritage, capturing the intricacy of region's terracotta temples, serenity of Shanti Niketan and fervour of Durga Puja.
PFC to fund airport projects
To reaffirm its commitment towards developing the power sector of the north- eastern region, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has sanctioned loans worth Rs 15,000 crore for various projects.
IndianOil observes shramdaan
Led by Sujoy Choudhury, director (P&BD), IndianOil staff took part in shramdaan under the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign at IndianOil’s Asiad Village fuel station.
Canara Bank’s CSR initiative
Canara Bank’s Circle Office, Chandigarh, led by BL Meena, GM & circle head, has donated grocery items and blankets to the Chandi Kusht Ashram and sportswear to students of The Institute for the Blind, Chandigarh, under its CSR initiative.
Nod to BSc Nursing at Aryans
Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, has granted approval to Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, to start post-basic BSc (Nursing) with 20 seats from 2023-24.
Manak Mahotsava at BIS
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), J&K Branch Office, recently organised ‘Manak Mahotsava’on World Standards Day - ‘Shared Vision for a Better World’ in collaboration with Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar.
Sonu Nigam show at Elante
Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh, has announced that singer Sonu Nigam will perform live at a musical extravaganza ‘The Sonu Nigam Show’ on October 28.
ICICI Bank festive bonanza
ICICI Bank has launched ‘festive bonanza’, with exciting offers and cashback up to Rs 26,000. Customers can avail of benefits by using the bank's credit/debit cards, internet banking and UPI.
Tata AIA Life performance
Tata AIA Life Insurance has registered best operational performance among Indian life insurance companies. It has registered the persistency ratio in 5 out of 5 cohorts for Q1FY24.
Care Health Insurance
Care Health Insurance has reinstated its commitment to safeguarding the health and finances of individuals. It said the incidence of heart attacks among young adults is reaching alarming levels.
New Eveready batteries
Eveready Industries has introduced a new range of Ultima Alkaline and Ultima Pro range of batteries, which present an impressive longer-lasting claim.
Amazon fee waiver for sellers
To make the festive season successful for sellers, Amazon has announced a 50% waiver on referral fee for new sellers from August 27 to November 4.
Perinatal health conference
Motherhood Hospitals recently conducted perinatal health conference in Chandigarh, bringing together 80 healthcare experts, doctors, and clinicians from the region.
IIT-Bombay, Jindal Steel in pact
IIT Bombay has signed a pact with Jindal Stainless Steel to set up a chair at the institute. It will support and enhance research in industrial processes and product technologies in the steel sector.
