 Tanishq festive campaign : The Tribune India

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Tanishq festive campaign

Tanishq festive campaign


Mia by Tanishq has unveiled its latest festive campaign - 'For the Star in You', featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh, who embodies the essence of the brand and has been roped in as the face of the campaign.

Powergrid’s CSR initiative

Powergrid, Northern Region-I, Faridabad, has signed an MoU with District Commissioner, Jhajjar, to provide funds for procuring two advanced life support ambulances for use of District Hospital, Jhajjar.

Reliance Jewels’ collection

Reliance Jewels has unveiled Swarn Banga collection inspired by Bengal’s poetic beauty and artistic heritage, capturing the intricacy of region's terracotta temples, serenity of Shanti Niketan and fervour of Durga Puja.

PFC to fund airport projects

To reaffirm its commitment towards developing the power sector of the north- eastern region, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has sanctioned loans worth Rs 15,000 crore for various projects.

IndianOil observes shramdaan

Led by Sujoy Choudhury, director (P&BD), IndianOil staff took part in shramdaan under the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign at IndianOil’s Asiad Village fuel station.

Canara Bank’s CSR initiative

Canara Bank’s Circle Office, Chandigarh, led by BL Meena, GM & circle head, has donated grocery items and blankets to the Chandi Kusht Ashram and sportswear to students of The Institute for the Blind, Chandigarh, under its CSR initiative.

Nod to BSc Nursing at Aryans

Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, has granted approval to Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, to start post-basic BSc (Nursing) with 20 seats from 2023-24.

Manak Mahotsava at BIS

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), J&K Branch Office, recently organised ‘Manak Mahotsava’on World Standards Day - ‘Shared Vision for a Better World’ in collaboration with Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar.

Sonu Nigam show at Elante

Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh, has announced that singer Sonu Nigam will perform live at a musical extravaganza ‘The Sonu Nigam Show’ on October 28.

ICICI Bank festive bonanza

ICICI Bank has launched ‘festive bonanza’, with exciting offers and cashback up to Rs 26,000. Customers can avail of benefits by using the bank's credit/debit cards, internet banking and UPI.

Tata AIA Life performance

Tata AIA Life Insurance has registered best operational performance among Indian life insurance companies. It has registered the persistency ratio in 5 out of 5 cohorts for Q1FY24.

Care Health Insurance

Care Health Insurance has reinstated its commitment to safeguarding the health and finances of individuals. It said the incidence of heart attacks among young adults is reaching alarming levels.

New Eveready batteries

Eveready Industries has introduced a new range of Ultima Alkaline and Ultima Pro range of batteries, which present an impressive longer-lasting claim.

Amazon fee waiver for sellers

To make the festive season successful for sellers, Amazon has announced a 50% waiver on referral fee for new sellers from August 27 to November 4.

Perinatal health conference

Motherhood Hospitals recently conducted perinatal health conference in Chandigarh, bringing together 80 healthcare experts, doctors, and clinicians from the region.

IIT-Bombay, Jindal Steel in pact

IIT Bombay has signed a pact with Jindal Stainless Steel to set up a chair at the institute. It will support and enhance research in industrial processes and product technologies in the steel sector. 

#Faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

2
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas covering World Cup leaves India amid backlash over old anti-India posts

4
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

5
India

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

6
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

7
World

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security amid threats after release of his latest movie 'Jawan'

10
India

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter

The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Remove golf practice area from park in week, MC tells Sec 4 RWA

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Firms violating anti-dust norms to face action: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi High Court to livestream court proceedings from tomorrow

Murder suspect held from Meerut

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management