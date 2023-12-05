Tanishq grand store in Patiala

Tanishq has expanded its retail footprint in Punjab with the re-launch of its grand store in Patiala. It was opened by Pelki Tshering, GM (Marketing) at Bhupindra Road.

Ivy Hospitals’ milestone

Ivy Group of Hospitals has completed 1,200 successful kidney transplants. Dr Avinash Srivastava, director, urology & renal transplant, said they had performed all types of living donor transplants.

Škoda Elegance Editions

Škoda Auto India has launched Elegance Editions of Kushaq and Slavia. Both cars will be produced in a limited amount and will be available with the 1.5 TSI engine.

UPES hosts 21st convocation

UPES, Dehradun, recently hosted its 21st convocation. As many as 2,656 students were awarded degrees during the event, which was graced by Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd).

Patel Hospital’s initiative

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, recently launched Eighth Head Neck Forum - Series 1 initiative, marking the commencement of an two-day journey into the realm of state-of-the-art surgery, offering hands-on workshops and immersive sessions.

LG unveils WashTower in India

LG Electronics has launched WashTower in India. It is a testament to LG’s commitment to redefining the way we do laundry, introducing a unibody design that seamlessly combines both hardware and software.

Fiitjee Talent Reward Exam

Fiitjee will conduct Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) for students studying in Classes V to XI on December 24 and January 7, 2024 in offline mode only.

GNA University’s convocation

GNA University recently organised convocation for students of 2023 batch. HP Singh, CMD, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., was the chief guest. Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sirha and Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Rattan were among those present.

John Jacobs’ collaboration

John Jacobs has collaborated with actor Sonam Bajwa to unveil a future-forward eyewear collection. The collection speaks of a fierce, forward-thinking perspective of someone unafraid to take a stand.

Seminar on neuro interventions

The Society of Therapeutic Neuro Interventions organised its 6th annual conference in Chandigarh recently to discuss the latest techniques and research in the field of neurovascular interventions.

ICICI Bank branch in Amritsar

ICICI Bank has opened its 20th branch in Amritsar. Dr JP Attri, vice-principal, Government Medical College, Amritsar, inaugurated the branch.

Tata AIA ‘Health Supercharge’

Tata AIG General Insurance has launched ‘Health Supercharge’ to provide a 5X boost in health coverage to address the evolving landscape of health uncertainties.

Axis India Manufacturing Fund

Axis MF has launched Axis India Manufacturing Fund — an open-ended scheme that represents the India manufacturing theme and will be benchmarked against the Nifty India Manufacturing TRI.

ExxonMobil powers F4 meet

ExxonMobil is elevating motorsports sector by powering the Indian Racing Festival this year, which features the F4 Indian Championship and the second season of the Indian Racing League being held at Chennai.

IIFL Samasta to raise Rs 1,000 cr

IIFL Samasta Finance will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through its maiden public issue of secured bonds for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation.

NFL initiative for farmers

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) is undertaking number of agriculture drone demonstrations of nano and water-soluble fertilisers in Punjab for farmers during the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.