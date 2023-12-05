 Tanishq grand store in Patiala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Tanishq grand store in Patiala

Tanishq grand store in Patiala


Tanishq has expanded its retail footprint in Punjab with the re-launch of its grand store in Patiala. It was opened by Pelki Tshering, GM (Marketing) at Bhupindra Road.

Ivy Hospitals’ milestone

Ivy Group of Hospitals has completed 1,200 successful kidney transplants. Dr Avinash Srivastava, director, urology & renal transplant, said they had performed all types of living donor transplants.

Škoda Elegance Editions

Škoda Auto India has launched Elegance Editions of Kushaq and Slavia. Both cars will be produced in a limited amount and will be available with the 1.5 TSI engine.

UPES hosts 21st convocation

UPES, Dehradun, recently hosted its 21st convocation. As many as 2,656 students were awarded degrees during the event, which was graced by Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd).

Patel Hospital’s initiative

Patel Hospital, Jalandhar, recently launched Eighth Head Neck Forum - Series 1 initiative, marking the commencement of an two-day journey into the realm of state-of-the-art surgery, offering hands-on workshops and immersive sessions.

LG unveils WashTower in India

LG Electronics has launched WashTower in India. It is a testament to LG’s commitment to redefining the way we do laundry, introducing a unibody design that seamlessly combines both hardware and software.

Fiitjee Talent Reward Exam

Fiitjee will conduct Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) for students studying in Classes V to XI on December 24 and January 7, 2024 in offline mode only.

GNA University’s convocation

GNA University recently organised convocation for students of 2023 batch. HP Singh, CMD, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., was the chief guest. Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sirha and Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Rattan were among those present.

John Jacobs’ collaboration

John Jacobs has collaborated with actor Sonam Bajwa to unveil a future-forward eyewear collection. The collection speaks of a fierce, forward-thinking perspective of someone unafraid to take a stand.

Seminar on neuro interventions

The Society of Therapeutic Neuro Interventions organised its 6th annual conference in Chandigarh recently to discuss the latest techniques and research in the field of neurovascular interventions.

ICICI Bank branch in Amritsar

ICICI Bank has opened its 20th branch in Amritsar. Dr JP Attri, vice-principal, Government Medical College, Amritsar, inaugurated the branch.

Tata AIA ‘Health Supercharge’

Tata AIG General Insurance has launched ‘Health Supercharge’ to provide a 5X boost in health coverage to address the evolving landscape of health uncertainties.

Axis India Manufacturing Fund

Axis MF has launched Axis India Manufacturing Fund — an open-ended scheme that represents the India manufacturing theme and will be benchmarked against the Nifty India Manufacturing TRI.

ExxonMobil powers F4 meet

ExxonMobil is elevating motorsports sector by powering the Indian Racing Festival this year, which features the F4 Indian Championship and the second season of the Indian Racing League being held at Chennai.

IIFL Samasta to raise Rs 1,000 cr

IIFL Samasta Finance will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through its maiden public issue of secured bonds for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation.

NFL initiative for farmers

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) is undertaking number of agriculture drone demonstrations of nano and water-soluble fertilisers in Punjab for farmers during the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.  


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

2
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

3
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

4
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

5
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

6
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

7
India

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

8
Business

Stock markets surge over 2 per cent to hit lifetime highs after state poll results; investors richer by Rs 5.81 lakh crore

9
Entertainment

Dharmendra is proud of his 'talented' son Bobby Deol, lauds his performance in 'Animal'

10
Punjab

Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...

Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew Lakhbir Singh Rode dies in Pakistan

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan

Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

Lawrence Bishnoi gang accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...

ICyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with predictions of light rainfall

Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain

Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system

AAP slams Bikram Majithia's visit to Patiala jail where Balwant Singh Rajoana is lodged