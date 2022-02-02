Tap water supply to 3.8 crore households

New Delhi, February 1
The Jal Shakti Ministry has been allocated Rs 86,189 crore, an increase of 24 per cent from Rs 69,052 crore in 2021-22. The Drinking Water and Sanitation Department has been allocated Rs 67,221 crore while 18,967.88 crore has been earmarked for “Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation”.
The Finance Minister said Rs 60,000 crore had been allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs
Sitharaman leaves personal income tax rates untouched, incre...
Budget 2022: Centre to borrow more to spend more
Centre to borrow Rs 11.6 lakh crore to keep up with this yea...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...