Tap water supply to 3.8 crore households

New Delhi, February 1

The Jal Shakti Ministry has been allocated Rs 86,189 crore, an increase of 24 per cent from Rs 69,052 crore in 2021-22. The Drinking Water and Sanitation Department has been allocated Rs 67,221 crore while 18,967.88 crore has been earmarked for “Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation”.

The Finance Minister said Rs 60,000 crore had been allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.