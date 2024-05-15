 Tariff at absurdly low levels compared to other parts of world; substantial repair must: Bharti Airtel MD Vittal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Tariff at absurdly low levels compared to other parts of world; substantial repair must: Bharti Airtel MD Vittal

Tariff at absurdly low levels compared to other parts of world; substantial repair must: Bharti Airtel MD Vittal

Airtel on Tuesday posted a 31 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 2,072 crore in the March quarter

Tariff at absurdly low levels compared to other parts of world; substantial repair must: Bharti Airtel MD Vittal

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, May 15

Tariffs in the Indian telecom industry are at an “absurdly low level” compared to other parts of the world, Bharti Airtel Managing Director Gopal Vittal said on Wednesday as he strongly advocated “tariff repair” to lift return ratios.

Quizzed about the company’s take on mobile tariffs and monetisation of 5G services, Vittal, during the Q4 earnings call of Airtel, said the industry requires substantial tariff repair and that ARPU (average revenue per user), when it climbs to the right levels at Rs 300 would still remain “one of the lowest in the world”.

“So, there is a substantial repair to be had in the industry...how that happens, I can’t guess, but we will see how it plays out,” Vittal said.

He declined to comment on specific milestones for tariff hikes.

“The return that the industry really needs is predicated on tariff repair, this is really the heart of the problem that we have today, our pricing and tariffs are at an absurdly low level relative to any other part of the world. So, tariff repair is needed for return ratios to improve... it doesn’t matter which technology it comes from,” Vittal said.

He admitted that there is limited monetisation on 5G but went on to say the company sees it in the context of overall return on the business.

“...the fact is that 5G is future-proof technology, so to that extent, we are advancing the capex that would have anyway happened,” he said.

Airtel, he said, has used multiple levers of ARPU upgradation but added that “at the end of the day, it is a competitive market and repair will need to happen across the industry”.

“...just us doing it...we could do it, we could lead it, we could start it. But, the fact is if competition does not follow, it will hurt us and that is a challenge,” he said, adding “So, we will just have to wait and see when the time is right”.

Asked for his views on just how receptive he believes consumers would be on the extent of the tariff hike, Vittal noted that two rounds of “tariff repairs” have taken place in as many years. The SIM consolidation that followed was, at best, “modest”.

“The upside benefit of repair is much greater than some SIM consolidation (happening) at the lower end,” he noted.

Vittal argued that digital and mobility have become essential parts of lives and opined that people will “adjust” their spending to deal with tariff increases.

To a question on timelines for 5G monetisation given that unlimited 5G data is putting severe strain on industry ARPUs, Vittal quipped that the architecture of pricing in India is “quite broken”.

“The architecture of pricing in India is quite broken because people who can afford to pay a lot more are paying a lot less...because these are unlimited plans which are like...effectively a one-size-fits-all plan,” he said.

Indonesia, as well as some other markets in Asia, recognise usages in various categories -- small, medium, large, and extra-large.

“...that, unfortunately, is not the case in India, but it is not something that we can do alone...we will be happy to follow if this happens,” the Airtel top honcho said.

The 5G free data poses a challenge, according to him.

“Obviously, there is some headwind in terms of monetisation. But again, it’s a competitive market. We have responded to what we’ve seen happening in the marketplace, and hopefully, at some point, we will see sanity prevail,” Vittal said.

Airtel on Tuesday posted a 31 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 2,072 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the Sunil Mittal-led telco increased 4.4 per cent to Rs 37,599.1 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 36,009 crore a year earlier.

Bharti Airtel’s ARPU—a key matrix for telecom operators—grew 8 per cent to Rs 209 from Rs 193 a year ago. On a sequential basis, the ARPU was marginally higher than Rs 208 in the December quarter.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Airtel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

2
India

Work on third aircraft carrier to start soon, more to follow, says Rajnath Singh

3
India

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

4
Himachal

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

5
Punjab

Punjab: Denied ticket, Congress leaders find place in campaign panel

6
India

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

7
India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

8
Diaspora

Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts

9
India

Accused in Mumbai hoarding crash named in 23 criminal cases; was arrested on rape charges

10
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality

Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico wounded in shooting

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times

Shots fired outside House of Culture in Handlova after a Cab...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case

The 70-year-old was grilled by the federal agency for more t...

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha released from Tihar jail on Supreme Court orders

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha released from Tihar jail on Supreme Court orders

The apex court has declared as illegal Purkayastha's arrest ...

In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah

In touch with relevant authorities on investigation: India on killing of ex-Indian Army officer in Rafah

Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd) was killed after the vehicl...


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar: Ramgarhia outfit calls for boycott of AAP candidates

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Brain-dead Army man gives new lease of live to 3 people through organ donation

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 30

Excise ‘scam’: BRS leader K Kavitha moves Delhi High Court for bail in CBI case; court to hear plea on May 16

Delhi CM Kejriwal aide’s ‘misbehaviour’ with Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal lands AAP in trouble; BJP makes the most of it

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha released from Tihar jail on Supreme Court orders

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Channi’s viral video: Congress fires salvo at Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku, Pawan Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Khadoor Sahib expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

PSEB Engineers Association asks state electricity regulatory commission to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Powercom engineers ask PSERC to take suo motu petition regarding pending government payments

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala