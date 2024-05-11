Tata Capital, 14 other NBFCs surrender licences

PTI

Mumbai, May 10

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said 15 NBFCs, including Tata Capital Financial Services and Revolving Investments, have surrendered their certificates of registration due to various reasons.

Nine non-banking financial companies (NBFC) have ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

These are Tata Capital Financial Services, Tata Cleantech Capital, Naperol Investments, USG Financial Services, Urja Capital, Vandana Dealers, ABRN Finance, Jodhani Management, and JDS Securities.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI