 Tata Consultancy Services net profit rises 9% to Rs 12,434 crore in Q4

  Business
Tata Consultancy Services net profit rises 9% to Rs 12,434 crore in Q4

Declares dividend of Rs 28 per share

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 12,434 crore in January-March quarter of FY24, helped by improved margin and strong performance of its India business. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mumbai, April 12

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 12,434 crore in January-March quarter of FY24, helped by improved margin and strong performance of its India business.

The largest software services exporter had reported a post tax profit of Rs 11,392 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

In the entire FY24, the company’s net profit surged 9 per cent to Rs 45,908 crore, while the revenue rose to Rs 2,40,893 crore from Rs 2,25,458 crore registered in FY23. In the reporting quarter, the company was able to expand its operating margin by 1.50 per cent to 26 per cent, which boosted the profit.

Its largest market of North America witnessed a 2.3 per cent decline in revenue during the quarter. Meanwhile, The TCS board has approved a dividend of Rs 28 per share.

#Mumbai


