Tata Consumer nixes talks with Chauhans to acquire Bisleri

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

Negotiation with Chauhans to acquire their packaged water business Bisleri International has “ceased”, Tata group’s FMCG arm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) said on Friday.

Resting the speculations about a possible acquisition, TCPL in a regulatory update said it has not entered into any agreements over the acquisition of Bisleri.

“In this regard, the company wishes to update that it has now ceased negotiations with Bisleri with regard to a potential transaction and to confirm that the Company has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter,” said TCPL.

However, Tata group firm also said as it evaluates various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of its business on an

ongoing basis, and pursuant to this, the management of the company remained in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri International.

Last year veteran industrialist Ramesh Chauhan had said he was scouting for a buyer for his packaged water business Bisleri International and was in talks with several players, including TCPL.