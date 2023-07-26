Tata Motors back in profit on JLR boost

New Delhi, July 25
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,300.65 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, riding on sharp improvements in performance of its British arm Jaguar Land Rover and commercial vehicles business.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,950.97 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,01,528.49 crore, as compared to Rs 71,227.76 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
