Tata Motors bags order for 1,000 buses from Haryana

Chandigarh, November 17
Tata Motors today said it has bagged an order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways. Tata Motors will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract. The e-bidding process was carried out through the government tender process.
