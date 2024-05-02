Tata Motors gets tax demand of Rs 25 crore

PTI

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd, in a regulatory filing, on Wednesday said it has received a tax demand of nearly Rs 25 crore, including penalty and interest, from authorities on account of short payment of tax and excess availment of credit. An order was passed on April 30. PTI

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 5,400 crore

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) will invest Rs 5,400 crore over the next two years for capacity expansion and acquisition to fuel growth of the company, its Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal announced on Wednesday. TNS

Adani Ports secures CARE’s AAA rating

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has secured an AAA rating by CARE Ratings. The company has now become the first large-sized private infrastructure developer to get this recognition, APSEZ said.