Tata Motors hikes prices to offset impact of rising input cost

PTI

Mumbai, April 23

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average 1.1 per cent with immediate effect.

Tata Motors has increased prices across its passenger vehicles to partially offset the rise in input cost, the company said in a statement.

Effective April 23, the weighted average increase is 1.1 per cent, depending on the variant and model, Tata Motors said.