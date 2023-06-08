Tata Motors rolls out Altroz iCNG at Rs 7.55 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh

Auto major Tata Motors has launched Altroz iCNG, equipped with twin-cylinder CNG technology. The hatchback comes at an introductory price of Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom all India). It is equipped with advance features such as voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charger and air purifier. TNS

New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny at Rs 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched Jimny priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as it eyes the top slot in the robustly growing SUV segment in the country. The manual trims of the four-wheel drive model are priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 13.85 lakh, while the 4-speed automatic trims are tagged between Rs 13.94 lakh and Rs 15.05 lakh. PTI

New Delhi

Rs 2,980 cr for Exploration of Coal and Lignite Scheme

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the continuation of the central sector plan ‘Exploration of Coal and Lignite scheme’ with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,980 crore. The time period for the extension is from 2021-22 to 2025-26 co-terminus with the 15th Finance Commission cycle, an official statement said.