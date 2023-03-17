Tata Motors rolls out enhanced range of cars, SUVs

Chandigarh, March 16
Tata Motors today introduced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with RDE and E20 compliant engines.
Launched at an attractive price point, the new BS6 Phase II portfolio can now be experienced and booked from the nearest authorised Tata Motors dealership. On the sidelines, the company also announced the arrival of its new range of RED #DARK products.
