Tata Motors rolls out upgraded Safari, Harrier

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chennai, October 17

Automaker Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its upgraded flagship sports utility vehicle Safari and the premium SUV Harrier equipped with a host of features, including seven airbags as standard fitment.

The SUVs are offered at an introductory price of Rs 16.19 lakh for the Safari and Rs 15.49 lakh for the Harrier.

Certified with the GNCAP 5-star rating, the new Safari and Harrier come with the unique distinction of securing the highest score by an Indian car for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, making them the safest vehicles to run on Indian roads, the company said.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “The new Safari and Harrier herald a new era in safety, excellence, and experience. With their 5-star GNCAP rating and highest scores by an Indian vehicle to date, our SUVs are the safest vehicles on Indian roads.”

These SUVs are built on the OMEGARC architecture, derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 Platform. “Since introducing India to the SUV revolution in 1998, the Safari, our flagship SUV, has built an iconic legacy of always leading from the front. We have therefore made the new Safari more safe, smart, assertive, plush and technologically advanced,” he added.

The Harrier was launched in 2019. “With its unique sportiness, dominant character, digital cockpit and contemporary interiors, the new variant is a true masterpiece enriching its classy pedigree,” said Chandra.