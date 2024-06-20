Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Tata Motors announced that it would increase the prices of its commercial vehicles up to 2% effective July 1.

The price increase is to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant.

