Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from Feb 1

New Delhi, January 27
Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicle range by 1.2 per cent on a weighted average basis from February 1.
The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs, and is hence passing on some portion through this hike, the auto major said in a statement.
Effective February 1, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2 per cent, depending on the variant and model, it added.
The company sells various models like Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Punch in the domestic market.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi
Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused
The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...