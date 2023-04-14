Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from May 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced that it will marginally increase price of its passenger vehicles from May 1, 2023. The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model.

The company said in a release that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.