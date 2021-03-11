Tata Motors to take over Ford's plant in Gujarat

New Delhi, May 30
Tata Motors on Monday announced the signing of a tripartite pact with Ford and the Gujarat government to acquire the American auto major’s vehicle manufacturing plant at Sanand.
An MoU was signed between Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd — a subsidiary of Tata Motors — and Ford India Pvt Ltd (FIPL) with the Gujarat government for the potential acquisition of FIPL’s Sanand facility, including land, buildings, vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, Tata Motors said.
The MoU also includes the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand’s vehicle manufacturing operations.
