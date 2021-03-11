The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Tata Motors unveils Ace EV

Tata Motors has launched all-new, revolutionary Ace EV - the electric version of the ever-popular Ace, exactly 17 years after redefining India's freight movement.  - File photo

Sonalika Group’s AS Mittal honoured with doctorate

Sonalika Group’s vice-chairman AS Mittal has been honoured with D-Litt by GNA University for his contribution towards social work and economic activities.

Škoda Auto India rolls out summer campaign

Škoda Auto India has launched summer campaign under which its authorised service centres are offering various services on discount from May 5 to June 5.

BoI conducts ‘Customer Outreach Programme’

Bank of India’s National Banking Group (NBG) recently conducted ‘Customer Outreach Programme’ in Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by Executive Director Ms Monika Kalia.

JM Financial MF opens new branch in Chandigarh

JM Financial MF has relocated its branch in Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by Seemant Shukla, CBO JM Financial Asset Management Ltd.

CIAB, Mohali, celebrates 10th foundation day

The Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB), Mohali, recently celebrated its 10th foundation day. Over 300 people attended the event.

Award for St. Soldier Law College, Jalandhar

St. Soldier Law College, Jalandhar, has been awarded best law college award in Punjab by the Centre for Education Growth and Research, Delhi.

Essel Bath Fittings unveils range of new products

Essel Bath Fittings recently launched new products at its channel partners’ meet in Chandigarh. The company has set a target of producing two lakh units per month against the existing 1.20 lakh.

Bajaj Allianz Life posts 49% growth in premium

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has registered a 49.4% growth in individual rated new business premium in FY2022. It recorded the highest growth of 39.3% in March alone.

ATS Homekraft plans to expand with Rs 4,000 cr

ATS Homekraft has clocked sales of Rs 1,040 crore in FY22. It is planning to expand with new projects in Sohna, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Rohini (Delhi), Panipat, Panchkula and Ghaziabad with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore.

Apollo Tyres rolls out new generation agri tyres

Apollo Tyres has launched new generation agriculture tyres. The ‘VIRAT’ range is an all-rounder with superior performance in both agri and haulage segments.

HDFC Bank opens 1,000 branches during pandemic

As part of its ‘Project Future Ready’, HDFC Bank opened 1,000 branches in the past two years. During the pandemic, it opened two branches daily.

City entrepreneur Trishneet on ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ list

City entrepreneur Trishneet Arora has been named among 200 people around the globe as the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow’ by St. Gallen Symposium, Switzerland.

‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ award for Archana

Archana Gupta, CFO (Global), TestingXperts, was honoured with the ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ award by Software Technology Parks of India, Mohali, and TIECON 2022 at its annual STPI Awards 2022 recently.

NHPC conducts large-scale Covid vaccination camp

NHPC recently organised a Covid vaccination camp in Faridabad. As many as 160 employees/ex-employees and their family members were vaccinated.

HDFC Bank launches ‘Xpress Car Loan’

HDFC Bank has launched ‘Xpress Car Loan’ — an end-to-end digital new car loan journey for existing and new customers by intergrating its app with auto dealers across the country.

ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi

ICICI Pru Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi that enables customers to systematically save and build retirement savings over the long-term.

Ise-Suzuki Egg India, Denso collaborate

Ise-Suzuki Egg India — Ise Foods Inc.’s Indian JV — has said it will begin field testing delivery service of fresh eggs using digitalised refrigerated trucks with Denso International India.

Doorstep gold loan brand Rupeek enters Amritsar

Doorstep gold loan service provider Rupeek has started operations in Amritsar. It offers loan with minimal documentation and at the lowest interest rate of 0.49% per month.

