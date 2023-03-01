Tata Motors unveils first vehicle scrapping facility

Chandigarh, February 28
Tata Motors today launched Re.Wi.Re — Recycle with Respect — its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur. Inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, this state-of-the-art facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows world-class, eco-friendly processes for safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles. It has been developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd. to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.
Inaugurating Tata Motors’ maiden Re.Wi.Re RVSF, Gadkari said, “The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel-efficient vehicles. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India.”
