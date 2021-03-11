Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV MAX at Rs 17.74 lakh

PTI

Tata Motors on Wednesday expanded its electric vehicle range by launching Nexon EV MAX, priced between Rs 17.74 and Rs 19.24 lakh. Equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the car offers 33% higher battery capacity than the Nexon EV and ARAI certified range of 437 km. PTI

Chandigarh-based Ethos’ IPO to open on May 18

Luxury and premium watch retail player Ethos on Wednesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 836-878 a share for its Rs 472-crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on May 18. The three-day share-sale will conclude on May 20, the company announced in a virtual press conference. It opened its first luxury retail store in January 2003 at Chandigarh. PTI

Uber to recruit 500 techies by December

Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced a fresh round of recruitment for its tech centres in the country, outlining plans to hire 500 more techies by December. Uber has a 1,000-member tech team across its centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. PTI

Venus Pipes’ public offer subscribed 2.37 times

The IPO of Venus Pipes and Tubes was fully subscribed within the first few hours of opening on Wednesday. It closed with 2.37 times subscription. The IPO had a price range of Rs 310-326 per share. Earlier, the company had collected over Rs 49 crore from anchor investors.