Tata Safari, Harrier first to get 5-star rating under Bharat-NCAP

New Delhi, December 20
Tata Motors on Wednesday said its SUVs Safari and Harrier have become the first recipients of the five-star rating for adult and child occupant protection as per the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP).
Earlier in August this year, the government had launched the Bharat-NCAP, India’s very own and independent safety performance evaluation protocol for automobiles.
Bharat-NCAP... is benchmarked to the best-in-class global standards and the Bharat-NCAP vehicle rating system is designed to advance road safety and vehicle safety standards beyond mandatory regulations, the company said in a statement, quoting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
“I’m delighted that the first-ever vehicles being certified today with the highest achievable 5-star rating, are both from Tata Motors. I congratulate them on the award of this coveted certification with the highest possible ratings and for continuing to enrich their legacy of introducing the safest vehicles on Indian roads,” he added.
Bharat-NCAP is a significant step forward as it provides customers with a credible, objective score to evaluate the safety aspects of various vehicles. Informed customers taking optimal decisions will further foster the rising preference for safer vehicles in the country, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.
“At Tata Motors, safety is at the core of our DNA and we are honoured to win this maiden Bharat-NCAP certification with an exemplary 5-star rating for two of our vehicles. We remain committed and will continue to work towards improving vehicle safety holistically,” he added.
Safari and Harrier SUVs are built on the OMEGARC architecture, derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 Platform. These vehicles also come with the highest 5-star GNCAP rating.
